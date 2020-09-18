Nice September weekend ahead!

Cloudy skies will stay in place with the northerly breeze dying down after sunset, should be a perfect night for football.
Clouds thin out gradually tonight and lows will dip into the mid to upper 50s by daybreak Saturday. The weekend looks fantastic for being the last weekend of Summer, highs will be in the 70s with low humidity. There is a very slight chance of seeing a rouge shower or two on Saturday afternoon, especially for the eastern counties. Sunday will be perfect for mid-September with abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.
High pressure will keep this great stretch of weather going into early next work week, high temperatures should stay in the 70s with sunshine and dry skies. Some locations could possible even dip into the 40s by Tuesday morning! The Fall Equinox will be at 8:30 Tuesday morning.
