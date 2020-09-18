Huntsville City Schools hosts food drive between Grissom, Huntsville High Schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools (HCS) will host a food drive between Grissom and Huntsville High Schools next week ahead of the rivalry football game.
The competition will begin on Monday, September 21, and run through Wednesday, September 23.
The winner will be announced prior to kickoff at the Grissom versus Huntsville game on Thursday, September 24 at Louis Crews Stadium on the Alabama A&M campus beginning at 7 p.m. A trophy will be presented to the school with the most items donated.
Donated items to the #FillTheShelves Food Drive will benefit the Manna House, the organization that provided meals to students at several HCS campuses during Blended Learning earlier in the year.
“We are excited about this new tradition in Huntsville City Schools,” said HCS Superintendent Christie Finley. “This competition is a great cause that supports a vital community partner in the Manna House.”
The schools are encouraging students to bring in the following items as part of the competition:
- Any non-perishable items
- Cereal
- Peanut Butter
- Jelly
- Soup
- Macaroni and Cheese
- Toilet paper
- Canned goods and dry goods
