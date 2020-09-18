Huntsville City School survey results show concern for the school year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Education Association now has survey results from faculty on how they feel this school year is going with in-person learning in the Huntsville City School District.
A survey was conducted anonymously and teachers and faculty did not hold back. In fact, a group of teachers showed up in red on Thursday’s Board of Education meeting to make sure their message was clear.
“A lot of us feel overwhelmed and stressed," said Lilliana Peinder, a teacher in the district. "There has been a lot of changes going on lately, and we don’t feel like our input has been taken into consideration.”
Peinder emphasized that she was speaking for herself, but Adam Keller with the Alabama Education Association said Peinder isn’t alone after the education association got the results of the survey they conducted.
They got back more than one thousand responses. Of each person surveyed, 49.5 percent felt very uncomfortable with returning to in-person learning, and 41.9 percent said they considered leaving the profession because of COVID-19.
Keller said the switch to in-person learning before the first nine weeks was shocking for most.
“Remote learning had been the plan for the first nine weeks," Keller said. "That’s what teachers prepared for that’s what families prepared for and in a few weeks that all changed.”
Huntsville City School spokesperson Craig Williams said the school system offers an open dialogue and teachers can go to their principals with any concerns, but now they’re taking it a step further.
“We are in the process of establishing a Teacher Advisory Council a T.A.C., so we can continue to engage in an open dialogue with teachers," Williams said.
Williams said each school has precautions in place to keep everyone safe including social distancing and masking.
Williams also said they’re planning to send out their own survey within the next few weeks, and any suggestions he says will be taken into consideration.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.