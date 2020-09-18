Decatur bank robbery, car chase leaves one man in the hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is in the hospital awaiting charges following a bank robbery and car wreck.
On September 17, a man walked into the Alabama Central Credit Union in Decatur. The suspect reportedly walked into the bank, passed the teller a note, and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.
Decatur police officers responded and eventually engaged in a brief car chase with the suspect. The chase ended when the suspect wrecked into an 18-wheeler on Highway 20 in Decatur.
Decatur Chief of Police says the suspect was taken to Huntsville Hospital with several broken bones, and will be charged after he is released from the hospital
