Cyberattack hits UNA Foundation provider

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A third-party provider for the University of North Alabama Foundation has fallen victim to a cyberattack.
According to our news partners at The Times Daily, UNA officials said it did not reach financial information of foundation donors.
The data breach included information such as phone numbers and addresses, according to a letter from UNA’s Office of University Advancement to foundation donors alerting them of the incident.
“We did have a data breach, but it’s a result of a third-party vendor,” said Michelle Eubanks, director of Communication and Marketing for the university. “It wasn’t anything to do with the university or systems it has in place to maintain security. We have taken appropriate measures to alert our donors.”
The letter states the unnamed third party “discovered and stopped” the ransomware attack.
“Because protecting customers' data is their top priority, our third-party service provider paid the cybercriminal’s demand with confirmation that the copy they removed had been destroyed,” the letter concludes.
“Based on the nature of the incident, their research, and third-party (including law enforcement) investigation, we have no reason to believe that any data went beyond the cybercriminal, was or will be misused, or will be disseminated or otherwise made available publicly.”
The third-party provider’s cyber security team, independent forensics experts and law enforcement prevented the offender from encrypting files and “ultimately expelled them,” according to the letter.
