Cold front brings cooler temperatures & lower humidity this afternoon

We are waking up to mostly clear skies this morning with seasonable temperatures into the low to mid 60s. Winds from the north this morning are breezy and are limiting the potential at any fog development. Skies are clear for now but we will see more clouds as we move into the afternoon today. A cold front will move through this afternoon which will drop our humidity as it passes. The clouds, wind, and lower humidity will likely keep our temperatures into the upper 70s this afternoon. This is just the start to the beautiful stretch of weather we will see through the next week to 10 days.