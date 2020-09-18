Cold front brings cooler temperatures & lower humidity this afternoon

Happy Friday! Get ready for the nicest weekend we have had in a LONG time!
We are waking up to mostly clear skies this morning with seasonable temperatures into the low to mid 60s. Winds from the north this morning are breezy and are limiting the potential at any fog development. Skies are clear for now but we will see more clouds as we move into the afternoon today. A cold front will move through this afternoon which will drop our humidity as it passes. The clouds, wind, and lower humidity will likely keep our temperatures into the upper 70s this afternoon. This is just the start to the beautiful stretch of weather we will see through the next week to 10 days.
Skies will clear out overnight and that will drop our temperatures even more to start off the day Saturday. Low temperatures will be into the low to mid 50s for those north of the Tennessee River and the mid to upper 50s for those to the south. Overall, a beautiful morning, one where you may need a light jacket with the northerly breeze. This comfortable weather will last all weekend long with highs into the mid to upper 70s, plenty of sunshine, and low humidity. It will certainly feel like fall which is apropos because the first day of Fall is Tuesday with the equinox occurring at 8:30 AM.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
