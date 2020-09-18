Central Alabama electricity restored, thousands on coast remain in the dark

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Significant progress has been made to restore power to Alabama residents following Hurricane Sally’s landfall on Wednesday.
Alabama Power and multiple rural electric cooperatives are working around the clock to restore service to their customers.
As of Friday morning, Alabama Power said it had all but restored service to central Alabama customers with fewer than 10 still in the dark. Those customers have unique damage or circumstances involving access, according a spokesperson.
Alabama Power said about 75,000 in the hard hit areas around Mobile are still without service.
The Alabama Rural Electric Association provided an update list of outages among the state’s electric cooperatives.
As of 5 a.m. Friday, AREA reports outages in these areas:
- Baldwin EMC: 77,168
- Southern Pine EC: 9,000 estimated (Still experiencing communications outages to include Cell Coverage)
- Clarke-Washington EMC: 500
Additionally, AREA says power has been fully restored to customers of Pioneer EC, Central Alabama EC, Covington EC, South Alabama EC, Dixie EC, Wiregrass EC, Pea River EC, and Tallapoosa River EC.
