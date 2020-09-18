Bob Jones High School cancels next 2 games due to COVID-19; Madison City Schools delays re-entry 1 week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City Schools Superintendent Ed Nichols announced Friday that Bob Jones High School will not play the next two games of the 2020 schedule due to COVID-19.
Additionally, re-entry for Madison City School will be delayed by one week.
Here is the full statement:
“Today, I received information from the Bob Jones High School principal, athletic director and head football coach, that we have 9 BJHS football players who have tested positive for Covid-19.
After consultation with the ADPH and the AHSAA, we are announcing the cancellation and forfeiture of tonight’s football game against Florence High School and next week’s game against Auburn High School.
I believe that this is in the best interest of players, coaches and fans on both sides. At the current time, we are evaluating which members of the team are considered “close contacts” by the ADPH guidelines. Therefore, in an abundance of caution, we are isolating the BJHS team until Sunday, September 27, as we evaluate this situation.
Furthermore, we are delaying our school-based reentry schedule for all high school students for one week.
Both of our high schools will resume school-based learning on an A/B rotation on Sept. 28.Until further notice, all middle and high school students will continue on an A/B rotational schedule. Additional information will be a part of our Friday Covid-19 update this afternoon.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.