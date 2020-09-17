Showers from Sally ahead of a big cool down

Skies will clear out overnight and we should see a mix of sun and clouds to start Friday. Wind will remain breezy from the north at 10 to 25 mph Friday, but humidity will stay a bit muggy until a cold front sweeps through during the late morning and early afternoon. That will keep temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s across the Valley. We won’t feel the real effects of the cold front until Saturday morning as our overnight temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s! From there we will see a nice long stretch of seasonably cool temperatures, with high temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s and overnight lows into the mid to upper 50s through next week.