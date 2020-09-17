Showers from Sally ahead of a big cool down

Happy Thursday! Hurricane Sally made landfall yesterday, but the remnants are bringing us more rain today.
We are waking up to scattered showers east of I-65 this morning with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures range from the mid to upper 60s this morning with a few spots in the low 70s. Scattered showers will be possible off and on through the day today, especially to the east of I-65. Showers will be off and on through the afternoon, as skies clear from west to east. Wind today will stay breezy from the northeast at 15 to 30 mph. Temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the low 80s, with muggy conditions continuing.
Skies will clear out overnight and we should see a mix of sun and clouds to start Friday. Wind will remain breezy from the north at 10 to 25 mph Friday, but humidity will stay a bit muggy until a cold front sweeps through during the late morning and early afternoon. That will keep temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s across the Valley. We won’t feel the real effects of the cold front until Saturday morning as our overnight temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s! From there we will see a nice long stretch of seasonably cool temperatures, with high temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s and overnight lows into the mid to upper 50s through next week.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
