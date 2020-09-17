Polaris Huntsville looking to hire 175 workers to meet rising demand

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There are more than 6,000 open jobs in North Alabama right now.
One of them is Polaris, which is actually growing.
“We need hard workers. That’s what you need.” Robert Alford Jr. is an assembly operator at Polaris Huntsville.
He’s been with the plant since before it officially opened.
“I’ve seen it from the very beginning and now I’m starting to see a lot more progression, and progression, and progression. I’m seeing a brighter future for Polaris,” Alford Jr. said.
The COVID-19 crisis is pushing more families to opt for activities outdoors, so Polaris is experiencing a steep demand for A-T-V’s.
“We have a great work force, we’ve put a lot of them with the extra demand, with the extra hours and they’ve just responded phenomenally,” McKinley James said.
Plant manager McKinley James says it’s time to bring some more people on to help carry the load, 175 workers to be exact.
These people will also help fill a new shift. Polaris needs welders, material handlers, assemblers, and painters. James says the company created a safe environment to keep production running.
“We have COVID protocol questions at the beginning of the shift to make sure that team members coming to work aren’t experiencing any COVID symptoms,” James said.
He says all employees are masked on the floor, and have to have their temperature taken. Alford Jr. says what he loves most is how the company rewards employees and recognizes hard work.
“If you’re willing to come here and give it your all from the second that you walk in the door to the second that you leave, this is definitely the place,” Alford Jr. said.
Polaris is holding a job fair from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 19 at the plant in Madison.
