Organizers prepare for 27th Annual Trail of Tears motorcycle ride

BRIDGEPORT, Ala. (WAFF) - 2020 will mark the 27th year riders will gear up for the annual Trail of Tears motorcycle ride.
The event was created to honor Native Americans after thousands were forced to relocate from their homes between 1830 and 1850 along the Tennessee River to Oklahoma by the U.S. government.
President of the Alabama Trail of Tears Corridor Association, Ike Moore, said this weekend’s ride is a way to remember the tragedy and keep history alive.
“Although the ride was started to bring awareness to the route, we’ve done much, much, more over the years to support the sponsors and riders that donate their time and money and we’ve put historical markers up," said Moore.
Moore said even though things will be different this year due to the pandemic, his organization will be taking safety measures to ensure the ride goes on.
“Of course, we are doing social distancing, everybody is wearing a mask and we recommend everyone follow Governor Ivey’s orders. But you now bikers love to hug, so that will be the hardest thing, to not hug," said Moore.
The Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride travels from Bridgeport on Saturday, September at 8:00 a.m. to the northwestern tip of the state in Waterloo.
The ride also includes a stop along I-565 at Redstone Harley-Davidson at approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday for an official rest and lunch stop.
The public is invited to welcome riders while enjoying lunch and entertainment.
