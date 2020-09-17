NTSB says limited safety measures contributed to deadly fire at Jackson County Marina

The report states the fire broke out in the middle of the night on board the Dixie Delight. The boat’s owner woke up in the middle of the night to his cabin filled with smoke. He used all of the contents in his own fire extinguisher before leaving his boat to retrieve another fire extinguisher from a neighbor. The Dixie Delight owner returned to his vessel, only to see the fire had grown. That’s when he called 911 for help.