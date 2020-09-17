North Alabama Zoological Society hoping to raise $6M in 1 year to build zoo

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We have an update on the efforts to build a zoo in the North Alabama.
The North Alabama Zoological Society executive director Ethan Woodruff says all that’s needed to make it a reality, is funding.
Phase one of construction is estimated to cost $30 million.
That will go toward building three exhibits including one called Animals in Space! Woodruff says he hopes the community rallies behind them so that they can open the doors in the next two or three years.
“We don’t want to miss the opportunity to also take care of our wildlife and we feel like this is an opportunity that Huntsville can play on that stage. We feel like for us to be successful the community needs to take ownership of this,” Woodruff said.
The organization wants to raise $6 million in the next year.
Woodruff says 20 percent of all the donations they receive in the next six weeks will go to community museums here in Huntsville.
