Morton Hall reopens with 21st century panache, versatility

“The vision for the new facility considered both the enrollment growth on campus the past five years and the importance of facilitating a wide variety of educational, research and creative activities,” says Dr. Sean Lane, Dean of the CAHS. “So, in addition to classrooms, we have new scientific laboratories, the Black Box Theatre and an amphitheater. It was also important to provide spaces students could utilize between classes and for public events. These kinds of activities are vital for creating a deeply engaged and energized culture here at UAH.”