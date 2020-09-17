Morton Hall reopens with 21st century panache, versatility

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a fact of life: change is inevitable. And Morton Hall has witnessed its fair share over the past six decades.
The historic structure houses the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences (CAHS) at the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), part of The University of Alabama System. The cornerstone facility was the first building ever constructed on a campus that has grown from 83 acres to over 500, and a few hundred students to 10,000 today.
Long the most visible “face” of the university since opening its doors in 1961, Morton Hall classrooms have provided the first portal to university life for virtually every Charger undergraduate for the last 59 years.
Yet, aside from an addition nearly half a century ago, the hallowed halls have remained relatively unchanged – until now.
This fall the facility is being unveiled as the newest educational building on campus after undergoing a major, multi-year renovation and expansion project.
“The vision for the new facility considered both the enrollment growth on campus the past five years and the importance of facilitating a wide variety of educational, research and creative activities,” says Dr. Sean Lane, Dean of the CAHS. “So, in addition to classrooms, we have new scientific laboratories, the Black Box Theatre and an amphitheater. It was also important to provide spaces students could utilize between classes and for public events. These kinds of activities are vital for creating a deeply engaged and energized culture here at UAH.”
Morton was in dire need of modernization to support today’s classroom technologies and accessibility needs. Although the original exterior of the existing structure remains relatively unchanged, the interior has been completely gutted, reconfigured and updated with all new building systems.
“It’s been exciting and rewarding to support this project,” says Greg Smith, Assistant Vice President, Facilities & Operations.
The ground floor of the reimagined structure includes new classrooms and lab accommodations. The original building, comprising 72,000 square feet, received a two-story expansion as well to increase the total area to roughly 118,000 square feet.
The extended floor plan features shared common areas and study spaces for Charger students and supports 32 classrooms of various sizes, seminar rooms, five classrooms with tiered seating and a lecture hall with a capacity for 124 students.
The new plan also provides 130 offices for faculty and staff, primarily on the second floor. The first floor encompasses the CAHS Dean’s Suite and advising offices, along with additional classroom space.
