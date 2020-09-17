Local disaster relief warehouse sends thousands of supplies to Hurricane Sally victims

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The United Methodist Disaster Relief Warehouse in Decatur is filled to the brim with crucial supplies needed when disaster strikes.
On Thursday, volunteers packed cleaning buckets to send down for Hurricane Sally clean up.
“We’ve already sent one semi truck load down earlier this week. It’ll actually be at Loxley, Alabama. It’ll be at Loxley United Methodist Church by Friday. We actually got another request last night for our cleaning buckets," Director Cindy Sandlin said.
Sandlin says that first truck took down nearly 800 buckets.
Dozens of supplies including detergent, dish soap, gloves, N-95 masks, trash bags, you name it, are in the cleaning buckets. Each bucket can last a family of four, more than two weeks.
“We all know someone or have seen damage or knows people who have had damage. So you can see the need immediately. You see on the TV how roofs are going out, wind is blowing, trees on houses. You know what they need," volunteer Bill Padgett said.
Padgett has been volunteering at the warehouse for years and has delivered supplies to victims himself.
The warehouse team will be packing buckets the next several days and plan to send out another batch early next week.
They’re also looking for volunteers. To learn how you can help, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.