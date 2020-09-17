Lawrence Co. man accused of slashing four people after domestic incident

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from Lawrence County is being held in the Blount County jail without bond, after deputies say he attacked four people who were trying to break up a domestic violence incident last week.
According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Department, Dillard Compton Jr. was involved in a domestic incident with a woman at a motorcycle rally in Locust Fork Saturday. Four people stepped in to try to diffuse the situation. Deputies say Compton pulled a knife and slashed or stabbed the four people. He then sped off on his motorcycle.
Compton turned himself in four days later on Wednesday in Blount County.
He’s facing three counts of attempted murder and a single charge of assault.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.