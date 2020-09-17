Killen teen faces rape, child porn charges

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Killen teenager Bryant Black was arrested this month on rape and child pornography charges.
He was arrested by Lauderdale County Deputies on September 4th, 2020. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office worked with One Place of the Shoals on the case.
He faces one charge of rape, 10 charges of possession of child porn, 10 charges of production of child porn, and 10 charges of dissemination of child porn.
Black was arrested following an indictment according to authorities.
We are told that an alleged victim came forward in March and that’s when authorities launched the investigation.
Authorities confiscated and searched Black’s phone and found images that led them to believe there are other victims. Authorities are hoping that other victims will come forward.
Black has bonded out of jail on the condition that he doesn’t contact his alleged victim, or access the internet.
Black has requested that he be granted youthful offender status, if that’s granted it would seal the case from the public.
