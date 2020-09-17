Huntsville-Madison 9-1-1 teams up with Sprocket to keep children safe during an emergency

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sprocket wants your children to be safe during an emergency situation!
The Huntsville-Madison County 9-1-1 Center (HMC 9-1-1) has launched a virtual video series in collaboration with the Rocket City Trash Pandas aimed at educating youngsters about emergency preparedness.
Safety With Sprocket is an online resource offering a hands-on, educational opportunity focused around fire safety, how to be an informed 9-1-1 caller, emergency preparedness tips and more.
HMC 9-1-1 worked with the Huntsville Police Department, the Madison Police Department, HEMSI, Madison Fire & Rescue, and WAFF Sports Director Carl Prather to create engaging short videos to educate students in emergency situations.
“We are thrilled to partner with the Rocket City Trash Pandas who have become such a recognizable brand within our community,” said Ernie Blair, chief executive officer, Huntsville-Madison County 9-1-1 Center.
“Reinforcing the importance behind life-saving tips is crucial to ensure we equip our younger generation with the knowledge they need to remain safe and proactive when emergencies arise. We’d typically try to engage inside the schools for this type of education, however, with a lot of our students learning virtually this fall, we thought we’d bring the education to them in a way they can learn in any environment. This first-of-its-kind series is a unique, engaging way to educate kids while having a little bit of fun at the same time.”
North Alabama schools and parents are encouraged to provide this free resource to K-5th graders as a way to raise awareness during the month of September, which is Emergency Preparedness Month.
