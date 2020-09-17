Florence City receives second round of CARES Act grant; benefits local businesses

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - “I can’t think of a better use than what we have done to put this money back into our community with these small businesses,” said Mayor Steve Holt.
The city of Florence has received a little over $200,000 in additional CARES act funding.
The additional funding will allow the Florence first grant relief program to award a second round of funding to qualified applicants that were not previously funded.
The initiative helps small businesses with fixed costs that still come whether or not the business is still open.
Mefford Jewelers who used to receive the grant to pay rent when they had to shut their doors.
“We were closed for 2 ½ months so we had a lot of bills to pay so we’re very grateful to the city of Florence. It helped out with a lot of things,” said owner Russell Mefford.
The second round of funding is also larger about $51,000 larger than the first.
“So at this point, we are at the point of contacting those alternate applicants and letting them know hey look we’re going to be able to help you,” said the city of Florence planning director Melissa Bailey.
Many say it is just one other way to bring certainty to local businesses in uncertain times.
“We are blessed that we were able to not only start this program, to begin with, but receive the additional funding because small businesses are the backbone of our community. They employ well over half of the American workforce and that’s the same for Florence,” said Bailey.
