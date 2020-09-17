Domestic call leads to pursuit, wreck and arrest

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was arrested following a car chase and wreck in Decatur on September 16.
On Wednesday evening, deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance happening in a vehicle on Highway 31 in Hartselle.
A traffic stop was initiated on HWY 31 near Walmart with the vehicle initially stopping. Kerry Sutherlin, 20, of Decatur, was driving the vehicle with a female juvenile in the passenger seat.
As the deputy approached, the vehicle fled the scene and attempted to elude at a high rate speed.
Due to witnessing a physical assault on the female passenger, the deputy initiated a pursuit but stopped due to the amount of traffic and congestion in Decatur.
With additional Sheriff and Decatur PD units responding, the suspect vehicle came to a stop after wrecking into another vehicle at the intersection of HWY 31 and HWY 67 in Decatur.
The driver of the 2nd vehicle suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene and released.
The juvenile victim received minor injuries and was released to family.
Sutherlin was arrested for Felony Eluding Law enforcement, Domestic Violence 3rd, two counts of Reckless Endangerment, and issued a numerous traffic citations.
His bond is currently pending.
