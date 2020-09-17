Decatur residents may see reduced utility costs starting in October

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Utilities announced two measures beginning in October that may mean reduced costs for customers.
Third-party credit card fees
Starting October 1, Decatur Utilities will no longer charge customers the current $3.95 third-party “convenience fee” for processing payments via credit or debit card. DU will now absorb the fee. The change is expected to increase the use of self-service payment options.
The elimination of the fee will allow customers to utilize no-contact payment methods at no additional cost. Customers may also set up recurring creditor debit card payments using the SmartHub app.
“The volume of transactions and the current COVID-19 pandemic make this a logical time to stop charging that convenience fee so even more customers can take advantage of these safe, no-contact payment options,” said DU General Manager Ray Hardin.
Temporary rate reduction from TVA wholesale credit
The DU board also approved a recommendation to pass through the 2.5% credit on wholesale electric purchases from TVA to all DU electric customers. Per TVA’s recent announcement, DU will receive a credit equal to 2.5% of its non-fuel, wholesale power cost each month beginning in October 2020 and continuing for one year.
A typical residential customer will see an average savings of $2 per month. Since billing cycles lag about a month behind usage, customers will see the reduction on their November DU billing statement.
“Our Electric System is meeting its financial targets each quarter,” Hardin said.
“Management and the board felt it would be most beneficial to pass these savings on to our customers at this time.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.