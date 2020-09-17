Cold front to drop temps for Friday and the weekend

Cloud cover will gradually begin to thin out this evening with northerly flow resulting in a cooler night with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
High clouds will linger through the day on Friday leading to a cooler than normal afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Another breezy afternoon is expect Friday with occasional wind gusts over 25 mph.
Clouds thin out again Friday night and lows will dip into the mid to upper 50s by daybreak Saturday. The weekend looks fantastic for being the last weekend of Summer, highs will be in the 70s with low humidity and no chance of rain Saturday and Sunday.
High pressure will keep this great stretch of weather going into early next work week, high temperatures should stay in the 70s with sunshine and dry skies. Some locations could possible even dip into the 40s by Tuesday morning!
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.