Birmingham bar owner frustrated with end of to-go alcohol sales

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bars are re-working business plans after the Alabama ABC chose to end the sale of alcohol to-go.
Bars have been able to sell alcohol to go since the start of the pandemic. That ordinance expired on September 15th and was not extended by the state. Queen’s Park bar owner, Laura Newman, told Fox 6 that she thought it would be extended.
Newman said her business is already cut down to 50% capacity by law and now losing to-go alcohol sales takes away another 25 percent of business. She said they are now doing 1/3rd of the business they did before the pandemic, because of rules and restrictions.
Newman said she also now has thousands of dollars worth of to-go supplies that she can no longer use.
“To be limited legally in terms of the capacity that you can have and then to be told that you also cant use this to-go lifeline that has been crucial to you, is really a blow to the gut. It feels terrible,” Newman said.
Bars are also not allowed to sell alcohol past 11 p.m. and Newman said this just further hurts the bar business.
That ordinance is set to reviewed next week and Newman said she hopes they lift the curfew to provide the bar industry some relief.
