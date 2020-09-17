Alabama’s longest serving firefighter is retiring

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s longest serving firefighter is hanging up his hat. After 55 years as a firefighter Chief, Dewey King said his head and his heart are finally in agreement that it’s time to retire.
“I’ve always said when my body and my mind are in agreement that it’s time, that’s when I’ll go,” he said. “Well, they’re in agreement.”
King leaves the chief’s post after 22 years. He’s been a firefighter, driver, lieutenant, captain, assistant chief and chief.
King’s last day is Sept. 24.
“I’ve about done it all and never wanted to be anywhere but Sheffield,” he said. “I don’t know if you’d call me dedicated, crazy or a little of both, but I can honestly say I have always, always loved my job.”
At 80 years old, he said he has no doubt he could continue on, but sometimes logic must prevail.
“About three months ago I started looking at the retirement I’d draw from the state,” he said. “Turns out, I’m losing money by working.”
Things have changed some since 1965, King said.
Gone are the days of new career firefighters starting out, he said. “They’re not staying but two or three years anymore.”
Work shifts in King’s early days were 24 hours on, 24 hours off. Today, they’re 24 hours on, 48 hours off.
In 1965, there were three fire stations with 23 employees. Today, there are two stations and 20 employees.
“We’re hopefully getting another station in conjunction with the Inspiration Landing development,” he said.
As in any career, King said there have been highs and lows.
Perhaps his greatest low came in 1970 when he was responding to a mutual aid fire call to the Colbert County Jail. A vehicle ran through an intersection hitting the engine King was driving across the front, throwing him out and killing his co-worker who was riding the tailgate.
King himself was left on a curb for dead, as someone, he never knew who, covered him with a sheet.
His uncle came upon the scene and mentioned that his nephew could be working that shift. He lifted the sheet and found a still breathing King.
King’s nose had to be reconfigured and he lost a good portion of his face, which was also reconstructed.
And then there were the fires that almost ended him, he said, naming one particular event in 2003 where an explosion blew out the side of a building with the debris falling on him, crushing one leg.
“In this business, those dangers are there and it’s all part of the job,” he said. “You just anticipate that.”
When the city’s iconic, multilevel Hotel Grant burned in 1991, King said it was the typical case of the unexpected coming out of nowhere.
“The call came in and it was all hands on deck, and we were calling in help from everywhere,” he said.
"We were doing good for a while, but it had a half floor we didn’t know about. The fire was growing and getting hotter and we finally had to back out of there.
“We weren’t recovered from that one when about 10 days later we had another major fire at a lumber storage facility.”
Sheffield Fire Captain Terry Lenz has worked with King for 38 years. “You learn a few things in that amount of time,” he said.
“I’ve always enjoyed working with Dewey,” Lenz said. “He’s forwarding thinking, open minded and knowledgeable. He’s an outstanding chief.”
All in all, King refers to his career as “a good run.”
“I’m going to miss my guys — I’ve always had an open-door policy,” he said. “But I feel like I’ve pretty well seen it all, so it’s time to go.”
