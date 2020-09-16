Stand off in Florence ends peacefully

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Jonathan Sharp was arrested after a standoff with police in Florence.
It happened on Cox Creek Parkway and Helton Drive at a Marathon Gas station.
The suspect, Jonathan Sharp, was in a truck outside the gas station, law enforcement said he was armed with a knife threatening self-harm and potentially a gun.
Law enforcement had him surrounded and there are about a dozen law enforcement vehicles on-scene.
The Sheriff’s Office says they were searching for Jonathan Sharp earlier today on theft and burglary charges.
He managed to escape deputies this morning and then they found him for a second time here this afternoon.
Sharp surrendered about an hour after the stand off.
