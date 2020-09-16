Sally moves inland today with some impacts here in the Valley

Sally’s path as it progresses inland looks to stay much farther south and east than originally anticipated which means our impacts here in the Valley will be much lower than originally expected. Still, we could see spots of 2 to 3 inches in Marshall and DeKalb counties, but everyone else will likely just see a quarter to half an inch at most. The end of the rain will Thursday afternoon and we will clear out for Friday. A cold front will sweep through during the day Friday which will clear things out for the weekend and bring in some cooler air! High temperatures this weekend will be into the upper 70s and low 80s with low humidity and it will last into next week too!