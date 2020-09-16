Sally moves inland today with some impacts here in the Valley

Happy Wednesday! Hurricane Sally is moving inland today and our impacts will pick up as well.
Hurricane Sally strengthened to a CAT 2 Hurricane overnight with 100+ mph sustained winds around the center of the storm. Heavy rain continues to batter South Alabama and the Florida panhandle, but the otter bands will impact us later in the day today. Clouds today have kept our morning temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s, but this afternoon those will limit our chances at much warmth. High temperatures will be into the upper 70 and low 80s. Wind will be strong today, gusting from the east at 15 to 30 mph. Showers will pick up here in the Valley this afternoon with the best rain chances east of I-65.
Sally’s path as it progresses inland looks to stay much farther south and east than originally anticipated which means our impacts here in the Valley will be much lower than originally expected. Still, we could see spots of 2 to 3 inches in Marshall and DeKalb counties, but everyone else will likely just see a quarter to half an inch at most. The end of the rain will Thursday afternoon and we will clear out for Friday. A cold front will sweep through during the day Friday which will clear things out for the weekend and bring in some cooler air! High temperatures this weekend will be into the upper 70s and low 80s with low humidity and it will last into next week too!
