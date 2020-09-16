Reward offered for information leading to arrest in Auburn teen’s murder

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A reward is being offered for information in the murder of an Auburn teen.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murder of 18-year-old Thomas Green.
Green was reported missing from the 900 block of N. Donahue Drive Sept. 6. His body was found in a rural area in the 9000 block of Lee Road 188 in Waverly, Alabama Sept. 10.
CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest of anyone involved in Green’s death.
Anyone with information about the capital murder investigation is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5652 or CrimeStoppers' 24-hour tip line at 215-7867. CrimeStoppers can also be reached toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.