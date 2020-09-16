Police standoff at Florence gas station

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and Florence Police officers and are involved in a standoff at a Florence gas station.
Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Florence police reported a large police presence at the Marathon gas station at the intersection of Cox Creek Parkway and Helton Dr. They asked people to avoid the area if possible.
Authorities are in a standoff with a male passenger in a truck who reportedly has both a gun, and a knife with him.
According to the Lauderdale Co. Sheriff, the man has warrants out for his arrest. Authorities have not disclosed what the warrant is for, but say they have been looking for him since earlier this morning.
WAFF is on the scene and will update this story as it breaks.
