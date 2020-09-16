North Alabama Task Force rescue team deploys to Prattville

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders and rescue workers from all over North Alabama shipped out on Tuesdsay to help our neighbors in South Alabama.
Fire crews from the Fort Payne swift water rescue team left the station and met up with other agencies at the Marshall County EMA to deploy to Prattville for flood assistance.
Due to potential flooding and heavy rain from Hurricane Sally, members of the North Alabama Task Force are ready to serve.
Fort Payne Fire Chief Ron Saferite sent five of his swift water team members to Prattville.
“They basically go in where there is flooding to rescue people that are trapped in a house. We are not a scuba team, but we are fully trained, and we do use boats and life jackets and they are fully trained in water rescue," said Saferite.
Other agencies from Marshall County, Decatur, Guntersville, and Madison are also assisting.
Saferite said thankfully they have enough crew members on call to be on standby to also assist locally if flooding were to happen.
"We could very well have catastrophic flooding here in the next few days and if we do, we are equipped to handle that and we have other departments that we can call to help with that.
As of now, Saferite said there are no threats of flooding in Fort Payne, but said he has some advice for drivers.
“More people die from drowning in their vehicles especially if they have kids in the car with them. Stop your car if you see it’s getting to high, stop your car and turn around and go the other way," said Saferite.
Agencies will remain on standby in Prattville until they receive notice on where they need to go to help assist.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.