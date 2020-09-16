Heaviest rainfall from Sally should stay east

Outer bands of Tropical Storm Sally will continue to bring light scattered showers across North Alabama through the evening hours, lows will be warm in the middle 60s.
The heaviest rainfall should stay to our east with better chances for heavy rain in Marshall, Dekalb and Jackson Counties as the remnants of Sally push off to the east, some minor flooding may be possible. After the morning showers Thursday, skies will gradually clear out with highs in the lower 80s. Winds will be breezy on Thursday with occasional wind gusts over 30 mph.
Friday will be a nice end to the work week with partly to mostly cloudy skies, highs will be in the upper 70s with breezy winds again. The weekend forecast looks fantastic with plenty of sunshine, no chance of rain and highs near 80 degrees. This cooler and more “Fall-like” pattern will continue into next week!
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.