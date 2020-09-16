Fort Payne City Council approves additional security cameras for Meditation park

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Fort Payne is beefing up security to keep vandals from striking again.
Last Summer, Fort Payne Main Street received a $10,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama to build a meditation park.
It is located on the north end of the Alabama Walking Park and provides visitors with an opportunity to reflect, sit and enjoy the park’s Life Garden.
However, vandals have already hit twice. A fountain in the park had to be removed in August after it was damaged.
“It looked really nice. After the first day or two it was vandalized, we put other cameras in other location in our parks where there is vandalism, so we felt like if we put cameras in this area it would cut down on the vandalism in that meditation park," said Brian Baine, City Council President and Mayor elect.
Now, funding is on the way for additional security cameras following approval from the Fort Payne City Council.
The cameras will be an extension of the current security network, which already covers the nearby Walking Park.
“It has really helped us to keep our parks nice, and to keep the trouble out and vandalism out because they are monitored 24 hours a day. So, we know pretty quick if something is going on in those areas.”
Work on the Meditation Park has slowed due to COVID-19, but a ribbon cutting remains scheduled for September 30th.
City leaders say those new cameras will be installed in a couple of weeks.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.