Decatur pursuit ends in stolen property, fleeing charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur resident is facing stolen property and fleeing charges following a Tuesday police pursuit.
On September 15, the Vice Narcotics team from the Decatur Police Department attempted a vehicle stop on a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle, Quintin Letez Elliott, failed to stop and led investigators on a vehicle pursuit.
Elliott, age 38, was detained by Decatur officers following the pursuit.
During the investigation, it was determined the Chevrolet Camaro had been reported stolen with the Florence Police Department on June 18.
Elliott was charged with the following:
- receiving stolen property in the first degree
- attempting to flee and elude law enforcement
- reckless endangerment
- failure to yield
- running a stop sign
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.