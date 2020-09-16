Crime Stoppers: Green Mountain Robbery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A reminder from the Crime Stoppers that we all need to be alert, even when we’re at work.
A woman tells Huntsville police she was robbed while cleaning a house on South Village Square Road on Green Mountain.
She says a woman wearing a mask pulled out a gun and demanded her money. The victim and other cleaners fought with the thief, but she was able to get away with the money.
However, the offender left her mask behind. Investigators say, the armed robber was last seen wearing a black and red hoodie, red jogging pants and white Nike Jordan shoes.
She left the house driving a small, white SUV, possibly a Mercury Mariner with the license plate beginning with 59.
You could set yourself up with a four figure reward if you can identify a robber who cleaned out a house cleaner. Anyone with information is asked to call 53Crime or 532-7463.
