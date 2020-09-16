Alabama ABC board does not plan to extend curbside alcohol sales

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The ABC Board does not plan to extend the Emergency Curbside Sales Authorization.
The emergency order expires Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
The Alabama ABC Board will meet again next Thursday, September 24, but currently there are no plans to extend the order.
Officials in Alabama signed an emergency order in March to allow for the sale of alcoholic beverages curbside at licensed businesses in the state.
The decision was made to help businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
