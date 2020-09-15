Governor Kay Ivey provides update on Hurricane Sally

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey discussed the latest on Hurricane Sally on Tuesday.
See the full briefing below:
Guests included Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings and John De Block from the National Weather Service.
The Governor urged Alabama residents to prepare now for what could be heavy, long rains, possible flooding and winds. She also asked those on the Gulf coast to get to a safe place.
Ivey said she has been in touch with President Trump regarding the storm and she said he has been very helpful in preparing for Sally. Alabama has been approved for an Emergency Disaster Declaration.
From Governor Kay Ivey: “As we continue making preparations for Hurricane Sally to impact Alabama, I thank President Trump and his Administration for approving our request so quickly. We will continue closely monitoring the developments today, and I urge everyone in the coastal areas south of I-10 and in low-lying areas to take all precautions and heed advice from weather experts and local officials. Please stay vigilant, Alabama.”
