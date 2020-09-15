UPDATE: Authorities say missing man’s body found in Jefferson County field

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Jefferson County Corner’s Office positively identified the body of a man found in a field off of Pratt Highway on Monday, September 14, 2020.
Officials say the man is 29-year-old Antonio Bass. Bass had been missing from his Birmingham apartment since Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 1500 block of Pratt Highway at approximately 3:20 p.m. Monday.
If you have any information that may help them in the investigation, you’re asked to call 205-325-1450.
