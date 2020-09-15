UAH enrollment reaches milestone, 10,000 students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A local university hit a huge milestone amid a global pandemic.
On September 15, The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), part of The University of Alabama System, announced record enrollment for fall 2020 of 10,000 students.
This marks the sixth straight year of successive growth for the campus. Since 2014, UAH enrollment has climbed 36 percent.
“UAH is a leading destination for high-achieving students,” says UAH President Darren Dawson in making today’s announcement. “It doesn’t surprise me that we have once again recruited an outstanding new class to break this enrollment record. The fact that this has been achieved in the midst of a global pandemic is a testament to the value of a UAH education.”
The fall freshman class rounds out at 1,350, and once more the 2020 enrollees have exhibited extraordinary academic performance. Dr. Dawson recognizes and appreciates the efforts of the entire Charger community that go into attracting and retaining this level of excellence in the UAH student population.
“I want to thank our faculty, staff, and students for banding together so effectively in these challenging times to not only ensure our campus is a safe place to study, work, and learn, but also for their efforts to continue to grow and provide a superior educational experience despite any obstacles we might face.”
Distinguishing benchmarks of this year’s UAH freshman class include:
- 52.1 percent achieved an overall high school GPA of 4.0 or higher.
- 39.1 percent scored 30 or above on the ACT.
- Overall GPA of 3.88.
- UAH is a nationally recognized research university with robust academic programs and a thriving research enterprise.
- UAH ranks first among all public Alabama schools based on the economic outcome of graduates, according to the Brookings Institution.
- UAH is considered “very competitive” by Barron’s Profiles of American Colleges.
- UAH is classified as a “high research activity” university by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching.
- UAH has five research disciplines ranked in the top 20 in the nation by the National Science Foundation.
- UAH is ranked “the number 1 best value college in Alabama” by SmartAsset.
