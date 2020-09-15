Several ABC stores along Gulf Coast closing due to Hurricane Sally

Several ABC stores along Gulf Coast closing due to Hurricane Sally
Generic ABC store image (Source: WECT)
By WBRC Staff | September 15, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT - Updated September 15 at 3:44 PM

(WBRC) - Due to Hurricane Sally, many ABC stores along Alabama’s Gulf Coast will be closing until further notice

In Baldwin County, the following ABC stores are closed until further notice:

  • #132 (Wholesale) in Orange Beach
  • #239 in Orange Beach
  • #240 in Gulf Shores
  • #67 in Fairhope
  • #21 in Daphne
  • #179 in Robertsdale
  • #43 in Foley

All other stores in Baldwin County will be open today from 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

In Mobile County, the following ABC stores are closed until further notice:

  • #164 in Mobile
  • #85 in Chickasaw
  • #61 in Saraland

All other stores in Mobile County will be open Tuesday from 12:00 p.m - 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.