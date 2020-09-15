Sally moves inland today with storms for us later this week

Sally’s path as it progresses inland will determine the amount of rainfall we see here in the Tennessee Valley. A northerly path means some spots of 4 to 8 inches of rain, but right now that is not looking likely. Further to the south and rain totals will be drastically lighter. Still, in that scenario we could see spots of 2 to 3 inches, with locally heavier rain. The end of the rain will likely be on Friday morning, if not sooner, and then a cold front will sweep through which will clear things out for the weekend and bring in some cooler air! High temperatures this weekend will be into the upper 70s and low 80s with low humidity!