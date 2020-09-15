Sally brings clouds to the Valley today with rain for Wednesday and Thursday

Happy Tuesday! Hurricane Sally is still off the Gulf Coast but will bring impacts by tomorrow!
It has been a cloudy, warm, and muggy start to the day today as clouds from Hurricane Sally continue to move in. Winds are already breezy today and will be throughout the next few days. Gusts of 15 to 20 mph from the southeast will be common through the day today. Temperatures will be back into the low to mid-80s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will really pick up this afternoon and into the evening along with some scattered storm chances. However, the rain chances will really pick up as we move into tomorrow.
Sally’s path as it progresses inland will determine the amount of rainfall we see here in the Tennessee Valley. A northerly path means some spots of 4 to 8 inches of rain, but right now that is not looking likely. Further to the south and rain totals will be drastically lighter. Still, in that scenario we could see spots of 2 to 3 inches, with locally heavier rain. The end of the rain will likely be on Friday morning, if not sooner, and then a cold front will sweep through which will clear things out for the weekend and bring in some cooler air! High temperatures this weekend will be into the upper 70s and low 80s with low humidity!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
