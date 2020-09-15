North Alabama Red Cross deploys 30 volunteers to Mobile

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Powerful winds and massive amounts of rain are expected with Hurricane Sally.
The Red Cross in North Alabama current has 30 volunteers deployed and staged in Mobile. There are also 35 other volunteers who volunteer at the Red Cross who are deployed virtually.
They’re not taking any chances and they’re doing what they can to help.
“This storm has changed paths so many times. What we do know as it gets closer is that it’s slow moving and it’s going to be a tremendous rain maker. We believe that is going to be the biggest threat that we have and its impact is going to be the rain that it brings”, said Executive Director Khris Anderson.
Red Cross volunteers in Mobile, have evacuation shelters set up that more than 130 people are currently using.
Volunteers and first responders are stretched thin because of the natural disasters around the country, which is one of the main reasons members of the Red Cross are stepping up in a big way.
Back in Huntsville, volunteers deployed virtually are assisting in many ways, inluding client case management and assisting boots on the ground.
“We actually did have a call for anyone that could deploy, to deploy. We’re still dealing with Hurricane Laura over at the Louisiana, Texas border. We still have fires that are going on in Oregon and California. Our volunteers have had an extremely busy season so we have put out an all call for volunteers to help us with this hurricane,” said Anderson.
As typical protocol, members of the Red Cross have loaded up their vehicles filled with food and water. There are currently 10 of them staged in Mobile. If you want to help, it’s not too late.
“I know a lot of people in North Alabama have family on the coast. The best way that you can help is to provide financial assistance. You can go to RedCross.org and make that donation,” said Anderson.
The executive director of the Red Cross Chris Anderson says she plans to stay along the gulf coast for at least two weeks. She says volunteers will stay as long as they’re needed.
