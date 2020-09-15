Limestone County Commissioner prepared in case of damage from Hurricane Sally

“We have all types of different equipment we can remove trees even assist with flooding rescues. We have those areas that are prone to flooding but the ones we worry about the most are the ones people don’t understand. There could be water over the road 4-6 inches they drive a car through there and it sweeps the car off the side of the road. Anywhere you have a rising creek that’s prone to flooding. We don’t have to get rain here. If we get rain in Ardmore or Elkmont that water comes down through these creeks and that’s where they start swelling when they get down here. Pay attention. Watch the weather. Watch what is happening in your area. The old saying don’t drown turn around. Be safe more important than anything,” said Jason Black, Limestone County Commissioner District 3.