Hurricane Sally: The who, what, where, when, & why’s

What? What are the impacts from Sally? Depending on where you live in Alabama your impacts will range from minimal to moderate. Areas west of I-65 shouldn’t see much from this system other than some gusty winds of 15 to 25 mph. Farther east of I-65 is where the better threat is for heavier rainfall. Right now the amount of rainfall in the Tennessee Valley will all be determined by the path of the storm. A path that is farther to the north would bring us heavier rain into the Tennessee Valley. This outcome would lead to areas of 2 to 5 inches of rainfall for those east of I-65. If the path is further south, which is the predicted path, that would lead to much less rainfall and impacts here in the Tennessee Valley. In that scenario we would only expect to see less than an inch of rain in most communities and possibly no rainfall for areas close to and west of I-65. Both of these possibilities are pictured here. We will also have periods of stronger wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph over the next few days, but wind speeds should not be much higher than that.