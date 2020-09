HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF’s Week 4 Game of The Week will kickoff Friday at J.F. Shields Stadium. Scott Basden and the Muscle Shoals Trojans welcome in Cody Gross and the Athens Golden Eagles. Both teams play in Class 6A Region 8. The Golden Eagles and Trojans with identical records at 2-1 overall and 2-0 in Region play.