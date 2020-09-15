Florence Native Cink Wins First Tour Event since 2009

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Stewart Cink who won his first PGA Tour event since 2009 in California Sunday. The 47 year old Florence native broke a four thousand, seventy four day drought. Stewart’s son Regan was his caddie, while it was his other son’s birthday, all while his wife Lisa was there watching. She’s five years removed from Breast Cancer. Cink is now fully exempt through the 2020 PGA season and 2021 and 2022, and qualifies for the 2021 PLAYERS Championship and Masters tournaments.
Stewart Cink: “You know I had a lot of you know good vibes,” Cink said Sunday. “It felt like it was right lace for me to be atop the leader board. and when it was time for me to wrestle the bull to the ground, we were able to keep our composure, me and Regan both, at least it looked like it on the outside and get the job done.”
The win was Cink’s sixth PGA Tour win of his career.
“You know one of the best things about winning the Safeway Open is it’s the first tournament of the year,” Cink added. “So you get the rest of the year, and the year after that, and the year after that, which yours truly will be turning fifty around that time. So, it was key timing for me to get a win. It will keep me in the field for the rest of my career till I turn fifty, and move to another tour maybe, we’ll see.”
