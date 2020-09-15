Florence Native Cink Wins First Tour Event since 2009

“You know one of the best things about winning the Safeway Open is it’s the first tournament of the year,” Cink added. “So you get the rest of the year, and the year after that, and the year after that, which yours truly will be turning fifty around that time. So, it was key timing for me to get a win. It will keep me in the field for the rest of my career till I turn fifty, and move to another tour maybe, we’ll see.”