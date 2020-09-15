Dog rescued from chain sworn in as Anniston K9

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - You may remember when we introduced you two weeks ago to Jack, a dog found with a chain embedded in his neck.
A GoFundMe raised money for his surgery and it was decided Jack would be hired in the department’s public relations unit.
On Tuesday, Police Chief Nick Bowles sworn in Jack with an oath that forbids him from sniffing other dogs without their consent and not to tear up Sgt. Michael Webb’s garbage while living with Webb and his family.
Eventually he’ll make the rounds in the community, sharing his story about his comeback from hard times.
“We’ll start taking him around, and getting him involved in the schools. Obviously he had the stitches, and those injuries, so we wanted to let those heal up before we took him around everybody. But he, he’s ready to go and we’re ready for the community to be involved with him,” said Sgt. Webb.
Sgt. Webb says Jack has a mattress in the department’s records division that’s nicer than the one Webb himself has at home. He says Jack gets along well with all of his children, even the baby Webb and his wife had last week.
