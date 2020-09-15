Cash reward offered for info in ASU student’s death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A $1,000 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest of those involved in the death of Alabama State University student Adam Dowdell, Jr.
Dowdell was last seen alive on ASU’s campus on Sept. 8. His mother said he’d left with another person to visit an ATM and never returned. Monday afternoon, nearly a week after his disappearance, the Alabaster native’s body was discovered not far from campus.
The circumstances surrounding Dowdell’s death remain under investigation. Investigators say the 22-year-old’s body was found on the other side of Interstate 85, not far from campus, in the 800 block of Hutchinson Street. That’s near the old Booker T. Washington High School.
The man’s body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, located on ASU’s campus, where an autopsy was to be performed.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering the cash reward for tips, which can be shared 24 hours a day by calling 334-215-STOP or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
