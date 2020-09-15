American Legion Post 237 in Huntsville making a second trip to Louisiana

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hurricane Sally poses a real threat to the Gulf Coast, but communities in Louisiana are still picking up the pieces left behind by Hurricane Laura.
North Alabama volunteers with the American Legion Post 237 are preparing to make a second trip to the hard-hit state.
Their leaving Thursday, September 17th, to drop off more supplies. You still have time if you want to get involved and make a donation.
“We need, I’m going to say, just your basic hygiene items. Soap, deodorant, toothpaste, baby items. I noticed there were a lot of baby items being requested,” said volunteer Christopher Perry.
Several people in Huntsville have already come together and made donations for volunteers with the American Legion to drop off to the hard-hit areas of Louisiana.
Items donated include: several cases of water, crackers, chips, boxes and bags of items. Several people have also donated money.
“The gofundme account has $500 in it. I will be withdrawing that today to go by goods and items to take down there. We just had a check received for $500 from an individual sent to the American Legion,” said Perry.
More than $2,000 has been collected and will be spent to help some of these homeowners impacted by Hurricane Laura several weeks ago.
With Sally preparing to make landfall, the need for help is greater because other resources are now stretched thin.
Volunteers say there are still hundreds of people without power and first responders are also in need of some help.
“Don’t forget about the lineman that are down there. I mean there were 16,000 lineman working on the electrical grid and they’re working 24/7, seven days a week. I think they rotate out every two weeks and they’re coming from I think 30 different states,” said Perry.
If you want to make a donation, they’re being accepted 10 a.m until 8 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.