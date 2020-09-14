Suicide Prevention Month: Inspiring message from Huntsville survivor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Every forty seconds seconds someone in the United States takes their own life.
September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. Thousands of mental health care professionals are working hard to bring those numbers down.
WAFF Reporter Caroline Klapp spoke with a woman from Huntsville who has had suicidal thoughts. She did not want to go on camera, but she wanted to share her story.
The woman says she made a plan to kill herself last month. It wasn’t the first time she’s thought about it. She’s attempted to take her own life three times before.
“You can 100 percent overcome any suicidal thoughts with proper care, with treatment. You can overcome this.”
Mary King is a physician’s assistant in mental health in North Alabama. She gave some signs to look out for.
“Does it affect your day to day life? Are you able to get up in the morning, are you able to go to work, are you able to make sure your children have dinner that night? If you find yourself at any point not being able to do the things that you used to do or not able to enjoy the activities you used to enjoy, then that is a sign you need some help,” said King.
King says if you’re experiencing any of these symptoms, going to a mental health professional is the best place to start.
“I want everyone to know that we are an ear, we’re here to listen and if medication is needed we’re here to start that but it’s not always the answer in every case,” said King.
If you need help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.
